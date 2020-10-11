89 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning October 6, 2020 in her home, surrounded by all that she loved. Born in Japan, she was a daughter of the late Kyujiroo and Toku Yamagishi. She was the wife of Paul E. Henderson who passed away in 2007 and Charles B. Mason who passed away in 1978. Suzy worked in maintenance at Air Products and Chemicals for many years until retiring. Early in her life she was a seamstress. She is survived by her son Harold C. Mason with whom she resided; twin sister Aki; sister Non-Chan; brother Q; nephew Hisao; nephew Susumu and his wife Yuki and their daughter Chi and her husband Kouhei, along with their children Aka and Keira; nephew Hiro and his wife Chieko and their children Miran and Real; predeceased by daughter in law Karen F. "Karin" (Ledbetter) Mason who passed away in March 2020. Services will be Private. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions honoring Suzy may be presented to Saint Luke's Hospice 801 Ostrum Street Development Office, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015.



