Kee L. Bubbenmoyer, age 68, of Powell, Wyoming passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2020, in his home. Born April 12, 1952, in Reading, PA, Kee was the son of Phyllis I. LaFollette and the late Lawrence R. Bubbenmoyer. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother Kent and his wife Anna Turdo and his brother Kevin. Kee was a graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School.



Kee spent his professional life building a career as a trusted financial advisor and served clients for 43 years from his independently-owned business.



He was involved in many sportsman's organizations and worked alongside political leaders in Harrisburg, PA to protect the rights of sportsmen and gun owners. A lifetime member of the National Rifle Association, Kee spent many years as a volunteer for the Lehigh County Friends of the NRA.



In addition to his family, Kee leaves behind a large group of friends who enjoyed his company in the great outdoors and on the shooting field. He was a hunting outfitter in Texas and Wyoming and an avid sportsman who competed nationally in shooting sports. Kee traveled internationally on hunting trips, but he loved nothing better than driving his old pickup down dirt roads looking for antelope, mule deer, and the occasional rare elk.



He was most proud of his dedication to youth mentorship, sharing his love of the outdoors and teaching sporting skills to the next generation of sportsmen and women.



Kee lived his life inspired by the open spaces of the great western mountains and plains. He left this life sitting on the porch of his beloved Wyoming property, looking out over the land that he loved.



Contributions in his memory can be made to the Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club Jr Rifle Team P.O. Box 149 Whitehall, PA 18052.



Services were private.



