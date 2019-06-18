Keith A. Bodisch



On Sunday June 16, 2019 Keith A. Bodisch of Whitehall, a wonderful husband, son, uncle, and Godfather who left his earthly families' arms to enter into his Heavenly Father's arms. Having just turned 54, he was the husband of Jennifer (Neiburg) Bodisch and they celebrated 16 years of marriage on June 7th. Born in Allentown he was a son of Raymond Bodisch of Easton, his step mother Marjorie (Stoner) Bodisch, and his mother Margaret (Wagner) wife of Bruce Kelly of Allentown. Keith was a technical specialist for Fres-Co of Telford, and he traveled the world for his job. Keith proudly served his country in the US Army. Surviving with his wife are his Greyhound Dogs. He was preceded in death by his brother Kevin. Funeral Services will be on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th St. North Catasauqua. Calling will be from 9:00-11:00 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Keith's memory to NGAP (National Greyhound Adoption Program) 10901 Dutton Rd. Phialdelphia, Pa. 19154, or Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Allentown, Pa. 18103.



Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits Published in Morning Call on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary