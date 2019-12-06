|
|
Coach Keith Alan Reagan died at home, by his own hand, on Tuesday, December 3rd. His happiest days were spent on a baseball diamond at Northeast Little League coaching his son and various teammates over more than a decade. He was a beloved and respected man who was profoundly proud of his service in the Air Force, and his 26 years of employment at Follett Corporation. Keith's dearest friends were his since high school, and he often said he never laughed as hard as when he was with them. He deeply cherished his entire family, for whom he would sacrifice without hesitation. Keith's nickname was Rig, due to his ability to create or fix anything with his skilled and creative hands. He is now with his father Larry, with whom, as a young man, he loved to sing with in the Brothers in Harmony barbershop; with his grandparents Horace and Esther Reagan and Robert and Evelyn Swanson; as well as his mother-in-law Ellin Reichlin, who thought he was the greatest thing since sliced bread. He was a father and friend to any and all, and he showed his love for people and the world with constant acts of service. Keith is survived by his wife, Lucy, with whom he would have celebrated twenty-five years of marriage this month, his brothers Rob and Terry, his mother Marion, his son Jacob, adopted daughters; Marisol Reagan and Abby Rose Sarmiento and his new son-in-law Romeo Sarmiento; his cherished granddaughter Esmariah; his two dogs Bella and Moxie; and innumerable family, both by blood and not, who have been coached, guided, fed and so dearly loved by him.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, December 6, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017, as well as a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, in Northampton Country Club, 5049 William Penn Highway, Easton, PA 18045.
The family encourages anyone who is in crisis to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The family requests no flowers; if people are moved to donate in his name, please consider donations to the NSPL www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org or to the LIttle League organization www.littleleague.org
You may record condolences at pearsonfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019