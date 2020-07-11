1/1
Keith D. Kibler
Keith D. Kibler 64, of Allentown, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the husband of Sherry M. (Cameron) Kibler. They celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary in December. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Walter and Flossie (Beers) Kibler. He worked as a retail merchandiser for CrossMark of Texas and prior at Bethlehem Steel. He was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church.

Survivors: wife; son Gary; daughters, Cayse wife of Cory Charron; Bonnie wife of Jim Zardas; brother Michael; sister Kathy wife of Paul Dorward; Laurie Kibler; five grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, Randy

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the family to help with medical expenses c/o Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown, PA 18102

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
