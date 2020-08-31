Keith D. Newhard, 83 of Whitehall, PA. passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Fellowship Community in Whitehall. Born September 27, 1936 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Donald and Alean (McCloskey) Newhard. He was the husband of Bernice H. (Cizmar) Newhard with whom he shared 57 years of marriage this past August 24, 2020.
Keith was a 1954 graduate and class President of Northampton Area Senior High School who lettered four years in Football and Basketball and one year in Baseball (9 Varsity Letters). As a senior, he served as captain of the basketball team, and was the Varsity "N' Club President. After high school, Keith continued his education at Kutztown University, where he was a four year starter in football and basketball and captained the football team. He graduated from Kutztown in 1959, and earned his B.S. degree in Education, Social Studies / English and a certificate in Driver Safety Education. He received his Master Degree of Education from East Stroudsburg University. After college, Keith served in the Army Infantry for 2 years as "A" Company 15th Infantry in Bamberg, Germany. Following the military, he spent 3 years at Pen Argyl HS and 2 years at Stroudsburg HS as Driver Education and Social Studies Teacher and coach of football, basketball, and track. For 31 years, he was a Driver's Education Teacher at Dieruff HS and served as a Football coach and Head Track Coach earning East Penn League Football and Track Championships in 1981 -1983. He served as Dieruff HS Athletic Director for 11 years. He was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1995 from the Allentown School District and Pennsylvania Athletic Director of the Year in 1996. He retired from the Allentown School District in 1997. He was inducted into the Dieruff HS Hall of Fame in 1985; Kutztown University Hall of Fame 2004; Northampton HS Hall of Fame 2015. He served as secretary for the Lehigh Valley Chapter National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, and he was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2012. He was on the Board of Directors for Lehigh Valley Old Time Athletes and friends. Keith worked for AAA East Penn for 18 years as a driver improvement instructor and tour escort.
Keith enjoyed family time. He thought of others before himself and was extremely proud of the many students he taught and coached. He had many nicknames, like PeeWee and Newsie, but he was best know as "Pap" by his grandchildren and family.
Surviving along with his wife Bernice are son, Christopher Newhard of Palmyra, PA, daughters, Colleen wife of Robert Zeky of Allentown, PA and Melissa wife of Walt Torba of Center Valley, PA; 6 Grandchildren; Alex, Adam, Taylor Newhard and Madison, Michael Zeky and Tatum Torba.
A Funeral service for family will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 3, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067. Family and friends may call 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 and Thursday 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to services. Interment with Military Honors will follow in St. John Fisher Holy Resurrection Cemetery (Calvary Cemetery), N. Catasauqua, PA. The public is asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines including facial coverings.
Contributions; May be made to charity of ones choice.