Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200

Keith "Ace" Fenstermacher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith W. Fenstermacher, 69, died on March 5, 2020, while a resident of Manor Care in Allentown. Keith was the son of the late Ralph W. and Charlotte K. Fenstermacher. He resided his entire life in Allentown, attending local schools. He loved to fish and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan of the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers.

Keith had an affinity for the outdoors and loved to take long walks in the Parkway where he enjoyed beiing surrounded by nature. He enjoyed simple things, fishing, drinking beer, and most of all being with family.

He will be missed by his siblings, Bruce (Rose) of Edwardsville, Lance (Carole) of Naples, Florida and Karen Snyder of New Jersey as well as his nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
Download Now