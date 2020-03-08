|
Keith W. Fenstermacher, 69, died on March 5, 2020, while a resident of Manor Care in Allentown. Keith was the son of the late Ralph W. and Charlotte K. Fenstermacher. He resided his entire life in Allentown, attending local schools. He loved to fish and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan of the Eagles, Phillies and Sixers.
Keith had an affinity for the outdoors and loved to take long walks in the Parkway where he enjoyed beiing surrounded by nature. He enjoyed simple things, fishing, drinking beer, and most of all being with family.
He will be missed by his siblings, Bruce (Rose) of Edwardsville, Lance (Carole) of Naples, Florida and Karen Snyder of New Jersey as well as his nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020