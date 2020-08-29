1/1
Keith G. Turner Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Keith G. Turner, Sr., 64, of Moore Township, formerly of Lafayette Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home while surrounded by family. He was the husband of Roxanne M. (Odenheimer) Turner. They would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on October 9th. Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Swan) Turner. Keith was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Class of 1975. A master machinist, he was employed by Action Machinery Co., Inc., Bethlehem Township, since 1992. Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman, but loved the game of golf. He was a member of the Deer Tick League at Whitetail Golf Club in Bath, where in 2019, he had a hole-in-one.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Roxanne, he is survived by his three sons, Keith Turner, Jr. and wife, Cori, of Moore Township, Daniel Turner and wife, Elisha, of Palmerton, and Justin Turner of Moore Township; four grandchildren, Colin, Blake, Chayse, and Declan; a sister, Adrienne Weber and husband, Tom, of Hatfield; father-in-law, Robert Odenheimer and wife, Marlene, of Bethlehem; two brothers-in-law, Rock Garcia and wife, Pat, of Moore Township, and Pep Garcia and wife, Pam, of Hellertown; two sisters-in-law, Roberta Hudock and Jim Kaniper, of Easton, and Michelle Kuklentz of Moore Township; along with many nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his two brothers, Alan and Steven Turner, and a brother-in-law, Cook Kuklentz.

Services: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved