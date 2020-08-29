Keith G. Turner, Sr., 64, of Moore Township, formerly of Lafayette Hill, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at home while surrounded by family. He was the husband of Roxanne M. (Odenheimer) Turner. They would have celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on October 9th. Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late Edwin and Elizabeth (Swan) Turner. Keith was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Class of 1975. A master machinist, he was employed by Action Machinery Co., Inc., Bethlehem Township, since 1992. Keith was an avid hunter and fisherman, but loved the game of golf. He was a member of the Deer Tick League at Whitetail Golf Club in Bath, where in 2019, he had a hole-in-one.
Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Roxanne, he is survived by his three sons, Keith Turner, Jr. and wife, Cori, of Moore Township, Daniel Turner and wife, Elisha, of Palmerton, and Justin Turner of Moore Township; four grandchildren, Colin, Blake, Chayse, and Declan; a sister, Adrienne Weber and husband, Tom, of Hatfield; father-in-law, Robert Odenheimer and wife, Marlene, of Bethlehem; two brothers-in-law, Rock Garcia and wife, Pat, of Moore Township, and Pep Garcia and wife, Pam, of Hellertown; two sisters-in-law, Roberta Hudock and Jim Kaniper, of Easton, and Michelle Kuklentz of Moore Township; along with many nieces and nephews. Keith was predeceased by his two brothers, Alan and Steven Turner, and a brother-in-law, Cook Kuklentz.
Services: Funeral Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.