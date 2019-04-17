Keith K. Harke, 52, of Bethlehem, passed away on April 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Margaret A. Wellert. They would have been married 19 years on May 14th. Keith was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on February 19, 1967, son of Victor and Muriel (Prochnau) Harke. He grew up in Calgary, Alberta Canada and from an early age was actively involved both in his local church as well as the Moravian camp ministry at Camp Van-Es. He received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Victoria, and his Masters of Divinity from Moravian Theological Seminary in 1999. After serving a yoked parish in Minnesota, Keith continued his education and completed a one year chaplain residency at the Mayo Clinic. Following a move to Wisconsin, Keith completed his training as a transitional specialist at the Interim Ministry Network. In that capacity Pastor Keith had helped congregations transition during leadership changes and congregations that have been in conflict. In addition to his ministry placements in the Moravian Church, he had also served congregations in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. At the time of his death, Pastor Keith was serving West Side Moravian Church in Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: Wife Maggie, parents Victor and Muriel; step-children, Matthew (Marcie) Braden of Forks Township, Elizabeth Braden (Denine Gorniak) of Collingswood, NJ and Kathryn Braden of Nazareth; Twin Sisters, Shawn (Timothy) Blackwood of Denver, CO; Sheri (Richard) Bruneau of Calgary, AB; grandchildren Dylan, Nate, Jaxson, Mya and Zoe; Nephews Brady, Baxter, Harrison and niece Abby.SERVICE: Memorial Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11AM with a calling hour from 9:30-11AM at the West Side Moravian Church, 402 3rd Ave., Bethlehem, 18018. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem.CONTRIBUTIONS: In his memory to the Moravian Theological Foundation, www.moravianseminary.edu or , Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary