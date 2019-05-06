Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Harke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith K. Harke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith K. Harke Obituary
Keith K. Harke, 52, of Bethlehem, passed away on April 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Margaret A. Wellert. They would have been married 19 years on May 14th.Service: Memorial Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11AM with a calling from 9:30-11AM at the West Side Moravian Church, 402 3rd Ave., Bethlehem, 18018. Additional parking will also be available at Star of Bethlehem Church, 514 3rd Ave. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem.Contributions: In his memory to the Moravian Theological Foundation, www.moravianseminary.edu or ,
Published in Morning Call on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now