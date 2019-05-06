|
Keith K. Harke, 52, of Bethlehem, passed away on April 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Margaret A. Wellert. They would have been married 19 years on May 14th.Service: Memorial Service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11AM with a calling from 9:30-11AM at the West Side Moravian Church, 402 3rd Ave., Bethlehem, 18018. Additional parking will also be available at Star of Bethlehem Church, 514 3rd Ave. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, Bethlehem.Contributions: In his memory to the Moravian Theological Foundation, www.moravianseminary.edu or ,
