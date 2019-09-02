|
Keith M. Baer, 69, of Walnutport, died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. He was the life-long companion of Sharon A. Reph with whom he resided. Born in Allentown, July 23, 1950, Keith was the son of the late Myron H. and Doris A. (Haney) Baer. A state certified welder and body shop mechanic, Keith was employed at Dickenson Fleet Services, LLC in Pennsburg for 40 years before retiring in 2015. He was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs.
Survivors: In addition to his companion, Sharon; sisters, Cathy C. Kralik and her husband, Brian of Palmerton, Kelly B. Barron and her husband, Edward of Bethlehem.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 2, 2019