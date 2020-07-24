My heart goes out to Keith’s family. I was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. Keith was close friends with my dad and would stop to visit while patrolling Coplay. I really enjoyed those visits. He was a sweetheart and when I was selling fundraisers for school he would buy the entire box of candy bars. We lost touch after my father passed but I always thought of Keith. I have fond memories of Keith and he holds a place in my heart.

Tammy Fullen

Friend