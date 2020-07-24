1/
Keith M. Reed
Keith M. Reed, 59, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Connell P. Reed and Jean A. (Langhammer) Reed. Keith graduated from the Allentown Police Academy and proudly served with the Lehigh Valley Airport Authority and Coplay Police Departments. Keith liked to spend his vacation time at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Surviving are his brother Patrick and his wife Linda, and niece Emily. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. - Catasauqua
234 Walnut Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0601
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Keith, you were the best!
You will be missed, Mike and Pep
Beverly Miller
Friend
July 24, 2020
Pat and family . Very sorry to hear about Keith's passing. He was such a kind person and neighbor. Like your Dad, Keith was also a great police officer - you could tell he genuinely cared about those who lived in Coplay, including my family. God bless all of you and may he rest in peace.
Tammie Lewis
Neighbor
July 24, 2020
Was an awesome guy ... talking to Jean .. 3rd shift at the ABE airport... coworker... Rest In Peace
Ed and Jean Brown
Friend
July 24, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Keith’s passing . . . Found memories of playing army as kids with he and his brother Pat.
Paul Schwartz
Classmate
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Keith’s family.

I have such great memories of Keith stopping by to visit with us. He and Todd were always laughing about something! He was always so kind and polite. After Todd passed away, he would occasionally stop by to make sure we were ok. I will always remember him as a true gentleman!
Susan Stenack
Friend
July 24, 2020
We are saddened to hear of Keith's passing.
We offer our prayers and condolences.
Jay Reid
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Gods Speed Brother. Time to rest, We’ll take it from here.
Dennis Smith
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Very sorry to hear of Keith’s passing and sending my condolences. He always had time to stop and say hello or pass along a kind word. Whenever you saw him he always expressed concern for your family as well. Keith will be missed.
Joe Carl
Friend
July 24, 2020
My heart goes out to Keith’s family. I was shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. Keith was close friends with my dad and would stop to visit while patrolling Coplay. I really enjoyed those visits. He was a sweetheart and when I was selling fundraisers for school he would buy the entire box of candy bars. We lost touch after my father passed but I always thought of Keith. I have fond memories of Keith and he holds a place in my heart.
Tammy Fullen
Friend
July 24, 2020
Dear Patrick and family, I was saddened to hear of Keith's passing. From the first time I met him I knew first he was a good person and an outstanding police officer. Keith would always go above and beyond for anyone anytime. May God bless him ,you n your family.
Ret. Chief Don Hill ,Coplay PD
Friend
