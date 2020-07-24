Keith M. Reed, 59, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Connell P. Reed and Jean A. (Langhammer) Reed. Keith graduated from the Allentown Police Academy and proudly served with the Lehigh Valley Airport Authority and Coplay Police Departments. Keith liked to spend his vacation time at St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. Surviving are his brother Patrick and his wife Linda, and niece Emily. Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc., of Catasauqua is honored to handle the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 24, 2020.