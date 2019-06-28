|
|
Keith M. Szutar, 61, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born November 12, 1957, the son of Frank Andrew and Frances Elaine (Loeffler) Szutar. Keith lived his whole life according to God's mandate without complaint.
He will be dearly missed by his parents; sister, Colleen Heimbach and her husband, Thomas of Bethlehem; and brothers, Patrick Szutar and his wife, Jacquie of Coconut Grove, FL; and Christopher Szutar and his wife, Christine of East Allen Twp.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Keith to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Circle, Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019