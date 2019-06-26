Home

POWERED BY

Services
Asbury United Methodist Church
1533 Springhouse Rd
Allentown, PA 18104
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith R. Kennedy


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith R. Kennedy Obituary
Keith R. Kennedy, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born on December 5, 1939 in St. Albans, NY, Keith grew up in Limeport, PA with his parents Rolland and Dorothy (Miller) and 6 siblings. Following his service in the Navy, Keith enjoyed a career as a computer programmer/analyst at Western Electric, Binney & Smith, and McNeil Consumer Healthcare. Known for his love of black licorice, Keith enjoyed listening to music, reading sci-fi and fantasy, watching TV, solving Sudoku, and visiting with his grandchildren. He appreciated the ways of Jedi Master Yoda. Multi-skilled in carpentry, plumbing, electric, automotive and digital, Keith could fix anything. Keith is survived by his wife Phyllis (Walley); his daughter Kristin and husband Larry Carlin of Downingtown, PA; his son Kory and wife Dina (Baurkot) of Allentown, PA; and his 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Kennedy, Walker, and Archer. He is predeceased by his son Kolby Kennedy. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 13th at 10 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church and Memorial Garden, 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. All are welcome to celebrate Keith's life.
Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.