Keith R. Kennedy, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born on December 5, 1939 in St. Albans, NY, Keith grew up in Limeport, PA with his parents Rolland and Dorothy (Miller) and 6 siblings. Following his service in the Navy, Keith enjoyed a career as a computer programmer/analyst at Western Electric, Binney & Smith, and McNeil Consumer Healthcare. Known for his love of black licorice, Keith enjoyed listening to music, reading sci-fi and fantasy, watching TV, solving Sudoku, and visiting with his grandchildren. He appreciated the ways of Jedi Master Yoda. Multi-skilled in carpentry, plumbing, electric, automotive and digital, Keith could fix anything. Keith is survived by his wife Phyllis (Walley); his daughter Kristin and husband Larry Carlin of Downingtown, PA; his son Kory and wife Dina (Baurkot) of Allentown, PA; and his 4 grandchildren, Christopher, Kennedy, Walker, and Archer. He is predeceased by his son Kolby Kennedy. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, July 13th at 10 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church and Memorial Garden, 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104. All are welcome to celebrate Keith's life.