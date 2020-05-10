Keith Robin Weidner, 52, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Beverly (Nickum) Weidner. They were married for 25 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Robin and JoAnn (Lentz) Weidner. He was most recently employed at Amazon in the packing department. Keith previously worked at Citi Bank for 23 years, working various positions. He was a fan of the band, Rush, and enjoyed travelling all over the country for Drum Corps championships. He was a drummer for the William Allen High School Band.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Beverly and his parents; twin sons Jesse and Elijah; brother, Kevin husband of Ray Kline of Lancaster; sister, Kim, wife of Anthony Jardine of Langhorne; and his dog, Daisy. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps at https://www.scvanguard.org/donation/.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Beverly and his parents; twin sons Jesse and Elijah; brother, Kevin husband of Ray Kline of Lancaster; sister, Kim, wife of Anthony Jardine of Langhorne; and his dog, Daisy. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps at https://www.scvanguard.org/donation/.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.