Keith Robin Weidner, 52, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. He was the husband of Beverly (Nickum) Weidner. They were married for 25 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Robin and JoAnn (Lentz) Weidner. He was most recently employed at Amazon in the packing department. Keith previously worked at Citi Bank for 23 years, working various positions. He was a fan of the band, Rush, and enjoyed travelling all over the country for Drum Corps championships. He was a drummer for the William Allen High School Band.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Beverly and his parents; twin sons Jesse and Elijah; brother, Kevin husband of Ray Kline of Lancaster; sister, Kim, wife of Anthony Jardine of Langhorne; and his dog, Daisy. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Inc. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps at https://www.scvanguard.org/donation/.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
May 10, 2020
Dear Robin and JoAnn, My heart breaks for you after learning of your loss of a son. I wish no parent has to experience this. Know that others care.
Ann Wlazelek
May 10, 2020
I worked with Keith for many years at Amazon. I will miss our talks about our families and how very proud he was of his boys. He loved his boys and I saw so many pictures of them playing football. Keith I will truly miss you. My deepest sympathy to his family and friends.
Anita Reinhard
Coworker
May 10, 2020
