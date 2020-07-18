1/1
Keith T. Metz
Keith Metz, 70, of Leesburg, FL died on July 12 from COVID-19. He was the husband of Geri Metz for 22 years. Raised in Emmaus, PA, He was the son of Jack & Jannetta (Christman) Metz.

After enlisting in the US Navy, Keith spent his career in Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics traveling and supporting projects around the globe. Throughout his journeys Keith absorbed multiple languages, many friends, and many, many jokes.

Keith's career was shortened by an autoimmune disease diagnosis, leading him to move to The Royal Highlands in Leesburg, Florida for improved health.

The move South brought Keith new friendships and audiences to share his jokes, and the time to build memorable connections with his grandchildren.

Survivors: Wife Geri; Daughters: Liz & Megan; Sons: Pete, Corey & Kristie, and Adam; and 8 Grandchildren: Mathew, David, Sarah, Nathan, Carson, Hannah, Alison, and Carter.

Services: Services will be delayed until post COVID.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
