A great, great friend for 49 years, Keith was a neighbor in Vera Cruz, PA where we enjoyed our weekly meeting at Tonys gas station on the corner. What great memories!!! We spent many enjoyable hours there talking, laughing and discussing work related topics which Keith so enjoyed. My son Brian was born in 1973 in the Allentown hospital and the first person I saw after leaving the hospital on May 11 was Keith - he was the first person outside of the hospital who knew I had a Son! Over the years having both moved from PA we kept in contact via emails and I so enjoyed all of the interesting videos and jokes Keith sent to me. I always enjoyed our phone conversations!!! I miss my friend!!! God speed Keith!!!

Robb Powell

Friend