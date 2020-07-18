1/1
Keith T. Metz
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Keith Metz, 70, of Leesburg, FL died on July 12 from COVID-19. He was the husband of Geri Metz for 22 years. Raised in Emmaus, PA, He was the son of Jack & Jannetta (Christman) Metz.

After enlisting in the US Navy, Keith spent his career in Bosch Rexroth Hydraulics traveling and supporting projects around the globe. Throughout his journeys Keith absorbed multiple languages, many friends, and many, many jokes.

Keith's career was shortened by an autoimmune disease diagnosis, leading him to move to The Royal Highlands in Leesburg, Florida for improved health.

The move South brought Keith new friendships and audiences to share his jokes, and the time to build memorable connections with his grandchildren.

Survivors: Wife Geri; Daughters: Liz & Megan; Sons: Pete, Corey & Kristie, and Adam; and 8 Grandchildren: Mathew, David, Sarah, Nathan, Carson, Hannah, Alison, and Carter.

Services: Services will be delayed until post COVID.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
July 18, 2020
Keith,May you rest in peace.Will miss you at are exroth meeting.
Steve Check
Coworker
July 17, 2020
A great, great friend for 49 years, Keith was a neighbor in Vera Cruz, PA where we enjoyed our weekly meeting at Tonys gas station on the corner. What great memories!!! We spent many enjoyable hours there talking, laughing and discussing work related topics which Keith so enjoyed. My son Brian was born in 1973 in the Allentown hospital and the first person I saw after leaving the hospital on May 11 was Keith - he was the first person outside of the hospital who knew I had a Son! Over the years having both moved from PA we kept in contact via emails and I so enjoyed all of the interesting videos and jokes Keith sent to me. I always enjoyed our phone conversations!!! I miss my friend!!! God speed Keith!!!
Robb Powell
Friend
July 15, 2020
Keith was my good friend. We laughed a lot, told each other stories about our lives and work years. He so enjoyed living in Royal Highlands. My life will not be the same since his passing; but it was made better by my knowing him. I will always miss and remember my friend and will think about him everyday. Rest in Peace Keith.
William Smalenbach
Friend
