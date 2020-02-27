|
Keli S. Tedesco, 50, of Catasauqua, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of Daniel Tedesco for 14 years. Keli and her husband were members of Whitehall Bible Fellowship Church where she was very active in the parish. Born in Allentown, Keli was the daughter of Franklin Kauffman Jr. and Carol (Ettinger) Kauffman. Keli worked as a ride mechanic at Dorney Park in Allentown for 20 years. Keli was a devoted wife and mother. She had an unfaltering love of life. She loved arts, crafts, and different amusement parks and loved sharing all of these things with her friends and family. Surviving with her husband Daniel are her daughters: Amanda and Autumn. Step-daughters: Heather and Tiffany. Step-grandchildren: Keith, Justin, and Zoey. Additionally, Keli is survived by her brother Franklin III, and his wife Charlotte, of Chesapeake, VA. Nieces and nephew: Kirsten, Nadine, Alyssa, and Franklin IV. Additionally she is survived by her sisters-in-law: Eileen wife of Leonard Tedesco, Joni wife of Dave Tedesco, Patricia Oswald, Barbara wife of Terry Pinson, Marie wife of Kevin Sommers, and Diane wife of Donald Blose. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday February 29, 2020 in Whitehall Bible Fellowship Church at 11:30 am. Calling hours will be from 9:30-11:30 am in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, 3300 7th St. Whitehall, Pa 18052. Services entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020