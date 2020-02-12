Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Kelly Ann Koons


1964 - 2020
Kelly Ann Koons Obituary
Kelly Ann Koons, 55, of Bethlehem, began her new journey, on February 9, 2020. She was born in Bethlehem on June 8, 1964; the daughter of Walter Koons and the late Priscilla (Shuck) Koons. Kelly is survived by her husband, Edward James Hartman.

Kelly will be forever remembered for her selflessness, kindness, and friendly demeanor. She felt connected to nature and took a holistic approach to life. This outlook flowed into her work as a massage therapist. Kelly sought to heal, relax and strengthen those that came in contact with her. She enjoyed art and music but most especially had an abundance of love for spending time with her family and friends. Kelly's happiness and peace enabled her to graciously live her life while battling colon cancer over the last 8 years.

She will be dearly missed by her husband, Ed; sisters, Elaine (Jeff), and Kimberly (John); brothers, Kevin (Tina), and Kenneth (Dawn); father, Walter; and niece, Heather (Frank). Kelly is also survived by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends with whom she shared a special bond.

The family will receive guests on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. with a celebration of Kelly's life to immediately follow at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to and/or World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 12, 2020
