|
|
Kelsey L. Stoudnour, 30, of Wescosville, died unexpectedly Oct. 20, 2019 in her home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Chad J. Stoudnour and Constance (Kammer) Abdula. She was a member of the Girl Scouts and played softball. Kelsey was a very dedicated care giver through Shared Support and at her home. After being an apprentice for the last year, she was pursuing a career as a licensed hearing aid technician for Costco. She had a great love for her animals and family and friends. Kelsey is survived by her father, Chad of Emmaus; mother, Constance; brother, Kyle Stoudnour of NY, NY; paternal grandmother, Roberta Stoudnour of Emmaus; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial Services will be held on Sun, Oct. 27, 2019 at 12:30 PM in Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus. Visitation 11:30 to 12:30 PM in the funeral home. Flowers may be sent or contributions may be made to the Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, PA 18031.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2019