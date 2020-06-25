Kenneth C. Bruch Jr.
Kenneth C. Bruch, Jr., 76, of Allentown, passed away June 23, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Currently, Kenneth was a senior detailer at Barker Steel, Bethlehem for the past 33 years. Prior to that, he was a senior detailer at the former Bethlehem Steel for 25 years. He was a 1962 graduate of Liberty High School, Bethlehem and a 1966 graduate of Lafayette College, Easton. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of the late Kenneth C. Bruch, Sr. and the late Mary (Chuck) Bruch. Kenneth was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Survivors: Dear Friend: Shirley House of Fayetteville, NC. He was preceded in death by a Sister: Martha A. Bruch and a Half Sister: Crystal Chuck.

A graveside service will be held today, June 25, 2020 at 2 P.M. in the Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
