Kenneth C. Fillman, Jr., 70, of Allentown, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, under hospice care at Lehigh Valley Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife, Yvonne (Rathburn) Fillman, celebrated their 48th anniversary last October. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Betty Lou (Plessor) Fillman and was a 1967 graduate of William Allen High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Kenneth worked at Air Products for 43 years and was a Motor Route Driver for The Morning Call for 33 years. He was a member of St. John's UCC, Allentown. A very special thanks to Dr. Nair and his staff and Lehigh Valley Hospice for their wonderful care. Survivors: wife; daughters, Melissa Gillenwater, Stephanie Heffelfinger and husband Chris, Courtney, and Taylor; grandchildren, Alexis, Chuckie, Cole, Avery, Everett, and Kendall; brother, Richard and wife Toni; sisters, Linda Lenhart and husband Keith, and Barbara Keiper and husband Ray; many nieces and nephews. Services: Saturday, May 18, 2019, visitation 9:30 - 11:00 AM, service 11:00 AM, at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. 274 N. Krocks Rd. Allentown. (www.stephensfuneral.com) Contributions: in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Andy Derr Foundation for Kidney Cancer Research, 144 Lilac Dr. Allentown 18104, or to the church, 36 S. Sixth St. Allentown 18101. Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary