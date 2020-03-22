|
|
Kenneth Carl Evans died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. It rained tears from heaven and from those who loved him more than words can express. Born November 1, 1941 in Pekin, Illinois to Robert Carl Evans and Oleta Emma (Dringenberg) Evans, Ken was a gentlemen of education, wit, courage, honor and love. Ken graduated from Idaho State College before becoming a naval aviation officer (Lieutenant) in the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, flying the F-4B Phantom jet, receiving the National Defense Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with bronze star, and the Air Medal. Ken was also a test pilot and served as a naval representative with McDonnell Douglas. He was a member of the J79 1000-hr Club, having flown more than one thousand hours as pilot of Mach 2+ aircraft powered by GE-J79 turbojet engines and demonstrating extraordinary flying skill. Ken received an MBA from Southern Illinois University and following his honorable service in the U.S. Navy, worked in finance. He was athletic and enjoyed sports, travel, and his beloved dogs. In later years he demonstrated courage and strength in living with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his two daughters: Amy Evans (Wilmington, Delaware) and Suzanne (Evans) Reigel (Fogelsville, Pennsylvania).
Services: A celebration of Ken's life will be scheduled once Federal and State Coronavirus restrictions as to gatherings are lifted. For more information, please visit the memorial for Ken at the JAMES FUNERAL HOME website (www.jamesfuneralhome.org).
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 22, 2020