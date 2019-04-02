Home

ASHTON FUNERAL HOME - EASTON
1337 NORTHAMPTON ST
Easton, PA 18042-4021
610-253-4678
Kenneth D. Metzgar, 76 of Bethlehem Twp., PA died March 31, 2019 at Univ. of Penn Hospital. He was a 1960 graduate of Wilson HS and served in the Air Force for 8 years. He was employed by Air Products for 33 years before retiring in 2002 and was an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, the former Sharon Troxell; daughters: Sherri Marrapode (husband Rob) of Greenville, SC, Lisa Hulbert (fiance Phil) Ciarrocchi of Coplay, PA; sister: Patricia Spangenberg of Kunkletown, PA; 5 grandchildren: Ryan (wife Kayla), Katelyn, Courtney, Nicholas and Drew. A brother Charles died earlier. Services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019
