Kenneth F. Leister, 93, of Orefield, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Ruth (Miller) Leister. Born in Red Hill, he was a son of the late John and Susan (Gehris) Leister. He served his country honorably in the Navy during WWII. Ken worked at the Pillsbury plant that used to be in East Greenville. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Foglesville and a former member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Red Hill. He was also a member of the East Greenville Fire Company and the Owls in East Greenville.



Surviving with his wife are his daughter Barbara, wife of John "Jack" Hansell of East Greenville; his step-children: Cathy, wife of Phil Manzie of Florida, and Lewis and Douglas Lucas; a grandson, Travis Leister; step grandchildren: Lisa, Dana, Kim, and Kenneth; a great granddaughter, Dana Vanella; and step great grandchildren: Leah, Isabella, Issac, and Luke. He was predeceased by a step grandson Anthony Manzi.



All are invited to a viewing from 1 – 2 PM on Friday, July 26th with a service at 2 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Red Hill with full military honors.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178-1352 or the Lehigh Valley Branch, 617 Main St A, Hellertown, PA 18055. Visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019