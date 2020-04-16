Kenneth F. Wagner, 66, of Easton, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, Bethlehem. Born on February 17, 1954, in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late Franklin C. and Florence C. (Miller) Wagner. Ken was the husband of Nancy R. (Caccese) Wagner. A 1972 graduate of Northampton High School, Ken worked as a housekeeper at Gracedale Nursing Home in Nazareth, for 40 years until retiring. Survivors: in addition to his loving wife Nancy R., he is survived by a daughter, Kate Rush; grandson, Ethan; step-son, Thomas Reismeier; brother, Ronald D. Wagner and his wife Jeannie; sister, Sandra L. Kocher; 3 nieces; and his beloved cat, Tiger. He was preceded in death by a sister, JoAnn L. Wagner. Services: Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.