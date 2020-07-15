Kenneth Hower Wohlbach, 80 of Colorado Springs, CO., formerly of Hellertown, PA. passed away June 21, 2020 at home. Ken was born September 24, 1939, to Kenneth Kunsman Wohlbach and Mary Anna (Hower) Wohlbach Reily, on his grand-parents Clinton and Hope Wohlbach's farm in Lower Saucon. His father Kenneth K. died when Ken was three months old. Ken went to Hellertown High School and in 1958 he joined the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Sr. Master Sgt. (E8) in 1982. He continued to work for the Federal Aviation Control Center from 1986-1989. He transferred to the U.S. Air Force at Schriver AFB, Colorado Springs, CO. He then worked as a Network Operations Supervisor (GS-13) for the Air Force Satellite Control Network and retired from Civil Service 2001. Ken enjoyed helping his neighbors, taking walks with his wife Carol, hunting (when younger) and riding in his 1966 Plymouth convertible which he bought new. Ken was so proud of his family and will be greatly missed by his wife Carol June (Entz) Wohlbach whom he married in 1961, daughters June Wohlbach of Bedford, TX., Sargent Jill Wohlbach of Colorado Springs Police Force, Erin Wohlbach and Kens son Wayne Wohlbach and only grandchild "W.O.W." as Ken called him, Wyatt Oliver Wohlbach of Chugiak, AK. Sisters Beverely (Reily) Fegley husband Barry, Bethlehem, PA., Elaine (Reily) Smodish, Bethlehem, PA., Dawn (Reily) Dumas husband Preston, Round Rock, TX.,sister in law Linda (Janney) Reily, Allentown, PA., Aunts Laura (Wohlbach) Momich, Springtown, PA., Virginia Hower, Kreidersville, PA., Harriet Reily, FL., "Betty" Reily, FL., and Uncle Harry Wohlbach and wife Beverly, Macungie, PA., and all Ken's cousins. Predeceased by his parents; stepparents Stuart C. Reily and Betty (Valcuz) Vargovich Reily and her children; brother Stuart H.Reily; brother in law Ernest Smodish, Uncles Ralph and Howard Wohlbach and Aunt Mabel Lindenmoyer; all his Hower and Reily Aunts and Uncles.



Cards are welcome, please do not send flowers.



