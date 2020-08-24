Kenneth J. Friebolin, 75, of Allentown, PA., passed away in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, Allentown, PA., on August 22, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of the late Wesley P. Friebolin and Blanche V. (Miller) Friebolin-Leibold. Survivors: Loving companion of 20 years, Brenda M. Harter-Johnson; two sons, Scott D. (Tammy L.) Friebolin, and Jeffrey J. Friebolin; sister, Dertha M. (Charles) Sentner; niece, Anne Campbell; nephew, Rob Sentner; two grandsons, Derek and Kyle Friebolin. Due to the current health concerns, there will be a private graveside service on the Heidelberg Union Cemetery, Slatington, PA. Rev. Dr. Robert C. Santucci will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com
for a full obituary and online condolences.