To Kenny's Family: We are so sorry for your loss. He was a good guy !! Prayers and thought come your way. Edward and Cathy Marzen
Edward Marzen
Family
September 26, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Huber and Hower family on your loss. We remember Kenny in his younger days as a great guy. He was nice and kind to everyone. May all your wonderful memories help you through this time of sorrow. Bruce and Peggy Shanfelt
September 26, 2020
R.I.P Cousin Kenny you will be missed !
Elaine M Gagnon
Family
September 26, 2020
R.I.P Cousin Kenny you will be missed......
Elaine M Gagnon
Family
September 26, 2020
RIP our friend!!! We will cherish the many memories of the holidays at Fireline Hotel!!! Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane and family!!! Pete and Cassandra Banko
Pete and Cassandra Banko
Friend
September 26, 2020
Eileen and Tom. So sorry for your loss. Kenny was a great friend and classmate. Loved our talks at the restaurant. He will be missed.
Jane Svetik-Culver
Classmate
September 26, 2020
Kenny was a real gentleman.He was a real people person with a heart of gold.He was always willing to help or just lend a good ear.We had many good times working together and outside of work. I will miss the conversations and laughs we shared. Rest In Peace my dear friend. My condolences and prayers to Jane and family.
Joe scandariato
Friend
September 26, 2020
Kenny was a real gentleman He was one of the nicest guys I ever met a real people person he had a heart of gold and was always willing to help or just lend a good ear .. We had many good times working together and outside of work. I will miss the conversations and laughs we shared. Rest in peace my dear friend. . My condolences and prayers to Jane and family
Joe scandariato
Friend
September 26, 2020
See you soon old Friend. Many great memories are made with great friends. Life is all to brief but so precious when shared with friends like you. I know you are home but I’m still waiting for your call. Roger, Nancy, Howie, and Rog Dean
Roger Dean and family
Friend
September 26, 2020
Rip Ken! You were always great to my family and I on our trips to the airport or ports! We will surely miss you! The Yannone family!
Joe Yannone
Friend
September 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Kenny at J&J Transportation. He was the sweetest person, a true gentleman and had a heart of gold. I will miss his quick wit and our friendly banter. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. Fly High, Kenny!!!!
Erin Buttillo
Coworker
September 26, 2020
I was very sad to hear about kenny passing. He was a nice person. He will b missed at J&J . My thoughts and prayers go out to the family at this time.
Sean Marrero
Coworker
September 25, 2020
I’ve known Kenny since I was in school. He was a real funny guy and always around when you needed help. I’ll always remember the poker nights at the house, you guys were always so loud I never got any sleep!! My sincerest condolences to his loved ones. RIP Kenny
Cindy Ulshafer
Friend
September 25, 2020
Ken was one of those guys that were down to earth. I enjoyed many conversations that we had. He also had many friends at the gun club. Jane much love and hugs and prayers at this time. Please let me now when you plans services for Ken. The one funny saying Ken use to say to me was call me when you get home. We laughed because I’m answer was will you pick up at 4:00 am.....gonna miss ya buddy
Kelly Flowers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.