Ken was one of those guys that were down to earth. I enjoyed many conversations that we had. He also had many friends at the gun club. Jane much love and hugs and prayers at this time. Please let me now when you plans services for Ken. The one funny saying Ken use to say to me was call me when you get home. We laughed because I’m answer was will you pick up at 4:00 am.....gonna miss ya buddy

Kelly Flowers

Friend