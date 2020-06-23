Kenneth J. Kerekes Sr.
Kenneth J. Kerekes, Sr, 78, of Kutztown, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Jamaica, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Irma (Lakatos) Kerekes. He was a Naval Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. Ken was a self-employed general contractor and union carpenter for many years. Kenneth was a member of the NRA and enjoyed deer hunting.

Survivors: Sons, Kenneth J. Kerekes, Jr. and his companion Tara Moser and Timothy J. Tucker and his wife Donna; Grandchildren, Kenneth J. Kerekes, III, Joshua D. Tucker and his wife Whitney and Kaitlyn E. Tucker; Great Grandchildren, Roman and Piper; Companion, Carol Carman; Brothers, Danny and Joey Kerekes; and Sister, Lydia Gehm. Ken was predeceased by 3 Sisters, Kathy Kerekes, Karen Miller and Marilyn Sage.

Services: Memorial, 1PM Sunday, June 28th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held Sunday 12-1 PM at the funeral home.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Rd, Fairfax, VA 22030 or at nrafoundation.org.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Memorial Gathering
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
JUN
28
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
