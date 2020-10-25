Kenneth J. Long Sr. 58, of Orefield, formerly of Dunkirk NY, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He was the loving husband of Barbara (Nosal) Long for over 19 years. Born in Dunkirk, NY, he was a son of the late Edward W. Jr. & Daleem M. (Benjamin) Long. He graduated from Dunkirk Senior High School. Kenneth was employed by Coca-Cola, Breinigsville for 6 years as a production supervisor. He served in the Marine Corps from 1980-85, until being honorably discharged as a Corporal. He enjoyed camping, golf, listening to music, NASCAR, shooting, time with his family and the Buffalo Bills. Most of all he loved his dogs Max and Yoda.



Survivors: Wife; children, Kenneth J. II, (Emily Fuchs), Joseph (Megan MacKenzie), Lauren Long Pacos, Benjamin (Felicia); siblings, Edward W. III, Christopher, Susan Graziano (Mick), Gayle Worth (Mark); stepsons, Sean Wielgasz (Holly), Brian Wielgasz (Melanie); four grandsons & seven granddaughters; nieces & nephews.



Services: Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. No calling hours. Arrangements by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation services Orefield.



Contributions: Pennsylvania SPCA, 350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134.



