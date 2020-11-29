Kenneth James Cressman of Schnecksville passed away on November 24, 2020.



He was the son of the late Austin A. Cressman and Helen (nee Breslin), and brother of the late Robert Cressman.



Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Gladys (nee Best) and his daughter and son-in-law, Christi & George Krautzel III, and his four grandchildren: Marcella, Gemma, Austin and Isabella.



Ken was born and raised in Allentown, and for the last 50 years lived in Coplay, Whitehall and Schnecksville. He was a member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Whitehall.



Ken was a 1966 graduate of William Allen High School, where he was captain of the football, wrestling and baseball teams, and served as class president. He attended the University of Tennessee and played football for the Volunteers. He graduated in 1970 with a degree in marketing. He received his Master of Education and Doctor of Education degrees from Temple University in 1974 and 1980 respectively.



Ken worked as a school to work coordinator/teacher at the Lehigh Career & Technical Institute for fifty years. He also served as the Pennsylvania State Coordinator for the Department of Education from 1977 until his retirement.



In his free time, Ken enjoyed time with his grandchildren, umpiring various youth sports and running Lehigh Valley Athletics, an association of local former athletes. He was the chief conductor of an extensive miniature railroad. Ken loved to tease his friends and family. He was infamous for making large breakfasts, often with a grandchild operating as sous chef.



Services are private at the request of the family, however, there will be a celebration of life at a later date.



