Kenneth L. Becker
Kenneth L. Becker, 71, passed away on July 10th in Glen Burnie, MD. Born and raised in Allentown, Ken was a son of the late Bertrand M. Becker, Sr. and the late Ida I. (Hartman) Becker. He was a 1967 graduate of William Allen High School, Allentown and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1969-1972. Ken was a carpenter by trade and worked for Manpower before becoming self-employed.

Survivors: Sister, Alberta Miller, husband Joseph, Sr. and their son Joseph, Jr. of Allentown; nephews, Lawrence Horn, Wayne Horn and Anthony Orcurto; grand nieces and nephews; son, Brian Bandura of Coplay. Ken was predeceased by sisters Arlene Orcurto and Bernice Walczuk and a brother Bertrand, Jr.

Services: Graveside services 10 AM, Tuesday, November 10th at St. Mark's Cemetery, 103 W. Lexington St., Allentown. Arrangements by K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Cemetery
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
Memories & Condolences
November 5, 2020
I think we met at the Franklin playground, when we were young and there weren't enough hours in the day to have all the fun to which we felt entitled so we used to sneak out at night to have more fun doing nothing in particular. Driving around Allentown when most people were asleep seemed , for some reason, so exciting.
Kenny was a great friend to me in those days,always protecting me and keeping me safe, from things I did not yet understand. Most of our friends from those glorious days are gone from this Earth now, but I HAVE to believe that he is somewhere beautiful and that I will see him again. He was hard-working, trustworthy, dependable and a beautiful person and I miss him, but am comforted by the knowledge that he is not suffering anymore, He was a true gentleman and wherever he is now is enhanced by his Presence. With Love from Sue Roth aka "Rat"
azulcool@bellsouth.net
Sue Roth Kelsey
Friend
