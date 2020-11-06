I think we met at the Franklin playground, when we were young and there weren't enough hours in the day to have all the fun to which we felt entitled so we used to sneak out at night to have more fun doing nothing in particular. Driving around Allentown when most people were asleep seemed , for some reason, so exciting.

Kenny was a great friend to me in those days,always protecting me and keeping me safe, from things I did not yet understand. Most of our friends from those glorious days are gone from this Earth now, but I HAVE to believe that he is somewhere beautiful and that I will see him again. He was hard-working, trustworthy, dependable and a beautiful person and I miss him, but am comforted by the knowledge that he is not suffering anymore, He was a true gentleman and wherever he is now is enhanced by his Presence. With Love from Sue Roth aka "Rat"

