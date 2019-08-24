|
|
Kenneth "Kenny" Loren Hutchinson, 54, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2019. Kenny was the husband of Leah M. Torres (wife) of Northampton. He leaves behind children Eli Loren Hutchinson, Jamaal Loren Hutchinson, Jasmine Lauren Hutchinson, Mya C. Torres, stepdaughter, and grandson, Jordan Richardson.
Kenny, originally from New York, New York, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1983. He then entered law enforcement and became a New York City police officer. Eventually, he moved to Allentown, Pa. Kenny joined Word of Life Church in 2015 where he grew in faith and participated in many of the activities. Kenny was a strong prayer warrior and ministered to many. He will be deeply missed!
Additional Survivors: Parents Thomas and Faye Hutchinson of Georgia, two brothers, and six sisters.
There will be a Celebration Of Life Service on Saturday, August 31st, 3:00 p.m. at The Center Lehigh Valley (formerly El Shaddai Church) 529 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The burial will take place in Georgia.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2019