Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - South DeKalb Cha
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy.
Decatur, GA 30034
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Family Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:00 PM
The Center Lehigh Valley (formerly El Shaddai Church)
529 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hutchinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth L. Hutchinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth L. Hutchinson Obituary
Kenneth "Kenny" Loren Hutchinson, 54, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away unexpectedly on August 12, 2019. Kenny was the husband of Leah M. Torres (wife) of Northampton. He leaves behind children Eli Loren Hutchinson, Jamaal Loren Hutchinson, Jasmine Lauren Hutchinson, Mya C. Torres, stepdaughter, and grandson, Jordan Richardson.

Kenny, originally from New York, New York, graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1983. He then entered law enforcement and became a New York City police officer. Eventually, he moved to Allentown, Pa. Kenny joined Word of Life Church in 2015 where he grew in faith and participated in many of the activities. Kenny was a strong prayer warrior and ministered to many. He will be deeply missed!

Additional Survivors: Parents Thomas and Faye Hutchinson of Georgia, two brothers, and six sisters.

There will be a Celebration Of Life Service on Saturday, August 31st, 3:00 p.m. at The Center Lehigh Valley (formerly El Shaddai Church) 529 E. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The burial will take place in Georgia.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now