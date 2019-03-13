Kenneth L. Kramer, 89, of Kintnersville died March 9, 2019 in his home. He was the husband of the late Barbara Joan (Huff) Kramer. Born in Pleasant Valley, PA he was the son of the late Linford & Margaret (Bauder) Kramer. He was a mechanical supervisor for Jaindl Turkey Farm retiring in 1996 after 32 years of service. He enjoyed all types of auto racing and boating. Kenneth enjoyed helping family with projects and spending the winter in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War.He is survived by his three children Terri K. Long (Kerry) of Haycock Township, Michael R. Kramer (Amey) of Quakertown and Jill Kramer-Reichenbach of Kintnersville. A brother Leonard Kramer, a sister Lorraine Shumberger both of Coopersburg. Three grandchildren Chance Long, Kerrin Long, and Chiara Kramer. Predeceased by a brother Gerald.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 1:00-2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary