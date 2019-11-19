|
|
Kenneth L. "Jack" Shannon III, 54, of Allentown passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. He was the loving husband of Jennifer (Dill) Shannon, with whom he shared over 26 years of loving marriage. Born in Winchester, Va., on Nov. 4, 1965, he was the son of Kenneth and Linda (Evans) Shannon. Jack graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in Harrison, Tenn., and attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He most recently was employed at Amazon. Jack was an avid Boston Red Sox and Penn State football fan. He loved coaching his son Caden in sports and never missed a game. Jack's family would like to give a special thank you to his family and friends Joanna Ortiz, Veronica Malitzki, Josh Popichak and LBG Machine for all their love and support through Jack's journey with leukemia.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Jennifer and son Caden "Pete" Shannon of Allentown; his parents Kenneth and Linda of Albrightsville; sister Joanna Ortiz of Allentown; mother-in-law Beverly Dill of Harrison, Tenn.; his Tennessee family; and several nieces and nephews. Jack will also be missed by his loving dog Mally and rabbit Elmer. Jack was preceded in death by his son Brenden Stone Shannon.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at the Cantelmi Funeral Home, 1311 Broadway, Fountain Hill, PA 18015, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. A memorial tribute may be placed online at CantelmiFuneralHome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of or addition to floral tributes, contributions may be made in memory of Jack to The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445-7226.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019