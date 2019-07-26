Morning Call Obituaries
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
View Map
Kenneth L. Stephens Obituary
Kenneth L. Stephens, 86, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Westminster Village, Allentown. He was the husband of Barbara L. (Schaffer) Stephens. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in December 2018. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Paul R. and Beatrice F. (Miller) Stephens. Mr. Stephens was a bus driver for LANTA for 26 years before retiring in July 1998. Previously, he was the owner and operator of AA Venetian Blind Laundry from 1952 – 1970. He was a Navy veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict. Ken was a member of the former Seibert Evangelical Congregational Church, Allentown, where he was an instrumentalist. During his younger years and while growing up, he attended Zion E.C. Church, Allentown. Mr. Stephens was a past president of the former L.C. Christian Endevour Union. He was a member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church, Emmaus where he was an instrumentalist.

Survivors: Wife, Barbara; Son: Phillip K. and his wife Deborah (Godtfring) Stephens of Knoxville, TN; Daughters: Brenda L. Flores and her husband Glenn of Allentown, Judy L. Stephens and her spouse Tina Stephens of Allentown; Sister: Beverly Westwood of Bethlehem; Grandchildren: Christopher Stephens, Timothy Stephens and his wife Brittany, Michelle Flores Crespo and her husband Jean Pierre Crespo, Kristen Flores Rice and her husband Joshua Rice; Great-grandchildren: Zion, Sparrow, Justus, Hannah, Grayson.

Services: noon Monday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. Call 11 am to noon Monday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com

Contributions: St. Matthew's E.C. Church, 35 N. 5th St., Emmaus 18049.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
