Kenneth M. Silfies, 99, of Allentown, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Above and Beyond Mountain View, Allentown. He was the husband of the late Ruth A. (Richards) Silfies. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late William and Jennie (Morgenstern) Silfies. Kenneth served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. He was employed as a carpenter for Industrial Construction Union Local 600 for 65 years. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church, Allentown. He was a life member of the Fearless Fire Co., Mercantile Club and a member of the Elm St. Senior Citizens.
Survivors: Daughter, Barbara E. Christman of Allentown; Son, Jeffrey. K. Silfies and his companion Marie of the Poconos; Grandson, Christopher S. Eagle and his wife Vera of Allentown; and a Great grandson, Justin. He was predeceased by a son in law Warren J. Christman, Jr.
Services: A memorial service will be held 11am Friday, August 16, 2019 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna St., Allentown. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10am until time of service. Interment to follow service at St. Mark's Cemetery, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019