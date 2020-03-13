Morning Call Obituaries
|
Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Ridge & Valley Rod & Gun Club
7600 Blue Church Road South
Coopersburg, PA
View Map

Kenneth N. "Skip" Trumbauer

Kenneth N. "Skip" Trumbauer Obituary
Kenneth N. "Skip" Trumbauer, 88, formerly of Coopersburg, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 in Quakertown Center. He was the husband of Evelyn K. (Wimmer) Trumbauer. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in September 2019. Born in Quakertown, he was a son of the late Herbert and Mary (Naudascher) Trumbauer. Skip worked for Penn DOT for 40 years before retiring in 1993. He was a lifetime member of the Coopersburg Fire Co. Social Club.

Survivors: Wife, Evelyn; Son: Dean W. Trumbauer and his wife Donna M. of Coopersburg; Daughter: Deanna M. Colagio and her husband Ronald B. of Coopersburg; Grandchildren: Ian R. Trumbauer and his wife Jenna, Jordan N. Trumbauer, Drew Colagio, Hailey R. Colagio; Great Grandchildren: Rylan, Bryce, Scarlette, Johnnie. Skip was predeceased by 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

Services: There will be a visitation on Saturday from 9:30 – 11:30 am at Ridge & Valley Rod & Gun Club, 7600 Blue Church Road South, Coopersburg 18036. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to Logan's Heroes Animal Rescue, 9411 Kings Highway, East Greenville, PA 18041.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2020
