Kenneth P. Happel

Kenneth P. Happel, 95, of Allentown, passed away at his home on Mon., Dec. 16, 2019. He was the widower of Jessie M. (Diehl) Happel. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Floyd J. and Beulah S. (Conrad) Happel. Before retiring, Ken worked for 30 years as an Automotive Service Manager for Paul Spaar, Inc. Pontiac & Buick in Palm. He was a member of St. James U.C.C. in Allentown. Ken was a proud and decorated veteran of the US Army, and one of the last of those who survived landing on Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day. He traveled many different places over the years telling his story and how he fought on the road to Saint-Lo, eventually receiving the French Medal of Honor.

Surviving are his sons: Robert L. (Karen) of Center Valley, Scott A. (Amy) of Allentown and Mark D. (Robert Jacobson) of Chester, NJ; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by all of his siblings.

Services will be private. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, 65 E. Elizabeth Ave., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Arrangements were entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home, Allentown. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 18, 2019
