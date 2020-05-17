Kenneth R. Heckman
1946 - 2020
Kenneth R. Heckman, 74, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020. Ken was the loving husband of Rosanne (Flamisch) Heckman with whom he shared 52 years of marriage. He was born on April 29, 1946 in Palmerton to the late Russell H. and Ella (Fuller) Heckman. After graduating from Northampton High School in 1964, he proudly and honorably served in the US Air Force for 4 years during the Vietnam Era. Ken worked as an optician for 38 years, retiring from Allentown Optical in 2008. He was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Bath where he enjoyed working with Scout Troop #43 and helping at the Church Picnic. Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a past coordinator for the Bath E. Allen Youth Club and coached youth baseball, soccer, and travelling baseball. Ken was a devoted father and grandfather. His survivors include two sons and their families: Richard K. (Rick), wife Stephanie, grandchildren Kaela and Tanner of Zionsville, PA and Todd M, wife Julie, grandsons Tyler and Dylan of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Ken was predeceased by a brother, Ronald D. Heckman. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements will be entrusted to Reichel Funeral Home in Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 210 E. Northampton St., Bath, PA 18014.

Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2020.
