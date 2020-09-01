1/1
KENNETH R. LEITH Sr.
1941 - 2020
Kenneth R. Leith, Sr., 78, of Bethlehem Twp. died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Joyce E. (Huber) Leith. Kenneth was born in Hellertown on October 22, 1941 to the late Russell A. Leith and Clara E. (Klotz) Thomas. He was an auto mechanic at Sears and Roebuck, Bethlehem and retired from the Whitehall store. Kenneth is a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp. and served as Church Councilman and Volunteer at the Food Bank. He was a former coach of the Bethlehem Saints.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 59 years; sons: Lee Allen of Bethlehem, Kenneth Jr. (Felisa) of Orefield; brothers: Roger R. of Hellertown, Larry E. (Susan) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Dennis C. (Beverly) Thomas of Hellertown; grandchildren: Deanna Leibig, Valerie and Zachary; great grandchildren: Dylan Leibig.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Center for Animal Health & Welfare,1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
SEP
3
Service
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Danette, Deanna and Dylan Leibig
Family
