Kenneth R. Muth, Sr., 84, of Schnecksville, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Judith A. (Moser) Muth to whom he was married 60 years. Born in Allentown, March 19, 1935, Kenneth was the son of the late Earl and Ruth (Gangawere) Muth. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force, Strategic Air Command, during a peace-time era and U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. A commercial pilot and flight instructor, he was employed at Lehigh Valley International Airport as a supervisor for the former US Air for many years before retiring. Additionally, he worked at Reading Aviation and Braden Airpark. Since his formal retirement, he became a Master Woodworker.Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Judith; sons, Kenneth R. Muth, Jr. of Schnecksville, Daniel A. Muth and his wife, Irene of New Ringgold; siblings, Cheryl, Gail, Bonnie, Terry, Brian, Gary and George.Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. David Charles Smith officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Private interment.