Dr. Kenneth R. Oppenheim, 71, of Fogelsville, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 in his home, surrounded by his two sons and close friends. Born August 22, 1948 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Edward E. and Molly (Kagan) Oppenheim. He was a graduate of Michigan State University, earning a B.S. degree in computer engineering. He then graduated in 1974 earning his D.D.S. degree from the University of Maryland. Dr. Oppenheim faithfully and honorably served in the U.S. Navy Dental Corps for 3 years where he was stationed at the Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Japan. After his military service, Dr. Oppenheim owned and operated Sloane & Oppenheim D.D.S., P.C., serving the Allentown community for 40 years before retiring in 2017. Ken's lifetime hobbies included golfing, piloting his airplane and Judo in which he received his black belt from The Kodokan Judo Institute in Japan. He enjoyed traveling and saw many parts of the world. He also enjoyed sharing his thoughts with readers of The Morning Call through his many letters to the editor. Ken's greatest accomplishment was raising his two sons, who have given him so much joy.
Survivors: Sons, Kyle Oppenheim and his wife, Dr. Stacy Hare of Mountain View, CA, Scott Oppenheim of Falls Church, VA; brothers, Dr. William Oppenheim and his wife Patricia Schnegg of Marina del Ray, CA, James Oppenheim of Hagerstown, MD; loving aunt, Grace Kagan; and his devoted dental staff and great friends.
Service: Private and at the convenience of the family. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jefferson University Hospital in support of Dr. Takami Sato's Uveal Melanoma Research at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107. (Kindly reference Uveal Melanoma Program on the check.)
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 11, 2020.