Kenneth R. Werley
Kenneth R. Werley, 74, of Allentown, passed away May 14, 2020 at Phoebe Nursing Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Marion J. "Cookie" (Kahler) Werley, for the past 51 years. Born in Northampton, he was the son of the late Russell C. and Myrtle E. (Hawk) Werley. Kenneth was a salesman for the Allentown Beverage Co., for over 30 years. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Kenneth was a 1965 graduate of Dieruff High School, a life member of the Hogan's Social Club, a former member of the Board of Directors for the East Allentown Fire Co. and served 25 years as the President of the Allentown Fire Police.

Survivors: Loving Wife; Daughter, Shelly Werley; Granddaughter Tori Wylie; Great Granddaughters, Tatum and Justina Wylie; Brothers, Ronald "Richie" Werley and Robert Werley and his wife Sally. He was predeceased by a Sister, Shirley Keller and his Brothers, James and Dennis Werley.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Phoebe Home, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18102.

Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.
May 14, 2020
My condolences to cookie and family I'm sorry for your loss ,may God be with you in this difficult time .
Angelina babio
Friend
