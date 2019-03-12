Home

Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service
135 West Pumping Station Road
Quakertown, PA 18951-0013
215-536-3343
Kenneth S. Wimmer Obituary
Kenneth S. Wimmer, 55, of Port Royal, passed away Fri., March 8 at LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Kenneth Wimmer & Dorothy (Miller) Wimmer Frank. He was a graduate of Quakertown High School and was a knife sharpener for Empire Chicken. Kenneth also taught hunter safety through Milford Twp. Fish & Game for many years. Surviving are a son Denzel of Mifflintown; sisters Judy wife of Jeff Gerhart of Coopersburg and Linda wife of Stephen Langdon of Quakertown; nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews. Memorial service will be held on Fri., March 15 at 11:00am at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. A calling hour from 10 11am will precede the service in the funeral home. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019
