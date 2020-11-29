1/1
Kenneth W. Fenstermaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth W. Fenstermaker, 72, of Hiram GA, formerly of Allentown, PA passed away on Nov 18, 2020 in GA surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Allentown, Pa on August 11, 1948 son of the late Walter J Fenstermaker, Jr and Helen C (Wessner) Fenstermaker. He and his wife Cheryl D (Mosebach) Fenstermaker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan 10, 2020. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 1965 and Ryder College Class of 1970. He worked briefly in the family business, Fenstermaker's Market, before graduating college. Until retirement he worked as a salesman for Nabisco Biscuit Co. Ken and Cheryl were very active members of First Baptist Church of Allentown. He enjoyed fishing and also was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Survivors: wife, Cheryl; daughters, SueLynn and husband Kevin Roth, and Kris and husband Eric Raskin; grandsons, Andrew Roth and wife Cassisy and daughter Illana, Caleb Roth; granddaughters, Kate and Laura Ramsey all of GA. Also brother Dale and wife Marilyn Fenstermaker of Emmaus, PA. Services were held in GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd. Orlando, FLA 32832 www.wycliffe.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Service
02:00 PM
Floyd Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved