Kenneth W. Fenstermaker, 72, of Hiram GA, formerly of Allentown, PA passed away on Nov 18, 2020 in GA surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Allentown, Pa on August 11, 1948 son of the late Walter J Fenstermaker, Jr and Helen C (Wessner) Fenstermaker. He and his wife Cheryl D (Mosebach) Fenstermaker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Jan 10, 2020. He was a graduate of Emmaus High School Class of 1965 and Ryder College Class of 1970. He worked briefly in the family business, Fenstermaker's Market, before graduating college. Until retirement he worked as a salesman for Nabisco Biscuit Co. Ken and Cheryl were very active members of First Baptist Church of Allentown. He enjoyed fishing and also was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. Survivors: wife, Cheryl; daughters, SueLynn and husband Kevin Roth, and Kris and husband Eric Raskin; grandsons, Andrew Roth and wife Cassisy and daughter Illana, Caleb Roth; granddaughters, Kate and Laura Ramsey all of GA. Also brother Dale and wife Marilyn Fenstermaker of Emmaus, PA. Services were held in GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd. Orlando, FLA 32832 www.wycliffe.org