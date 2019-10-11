Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
KENNETH QUIER
KENNETH W. QUIER


1919 - 2019
KENNETH W. QUIER Obituary
Kenneth W. Quier, 100, formerly of Springfield Twp., died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He is the husband of the late Grace E. (Strawsnyder) Quier (died Jan. 22, 1976) and Margaret E. (Repash) Quier (died Aug. 4, 1995). Kenneth was born in Hellertown on February 22, 1919 to the late William F. & Carrie E. (Buss) Quier. He was a Heavy Machine Operator at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. for over 30 years until retiring in December of 1979. Kenneth was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Pleasant Valley.

SURVIVORS: Step Children: William C. Bleam, Russell C. Bleam, Doris K. (Douglas E.) Binner, all of FL; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings: Erma M. Diehl, Marvin Quier & Verna Klotz.

SERVICE: Private at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Pleasant Valley, 2170 Route 212, Quakertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019
