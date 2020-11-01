Kent B. Seagreaves, 58, of Allentown, passed away at LVH Cedar Crest on Friday, October 30th. Kent was the son of Donald and Janet (Beil) Seagreaves of Allentown. Kent is a 1980 graduate of William Allen High School where he was very active in the instrumental programs. He earned his accounting degree at DeSales University and has been a real estate appraiser for the greater part of his employment.
Kent enjoyed music, playing trombone and baritone horn in the Lehigh Valley Italian American Band and Royalaires among other musical organizations. When not playing he could be found volunteering at the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum satisfying his love of history. Traveling to Williamsburg, the seashore, and southern Maryland were among the highlights of Kent's love of travel.
In additions to his parents, he is survived by his sister Kim and her husband Gary Krock of Avon Lake, OH. Kent was very proud to be the uncle to their two sons, Joseph and Gavin Krock.
Services: A visitation will be held on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2020 from 10 – 11 am at Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions in memory of Kent can be made to the Lehigh Valley Heritage Museum, 432 W. Walnut St., Allentown, PA 18102.