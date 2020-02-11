Home

Kent Harris Obituary
Kent Harris, 73, of Quakertown died February 5, 2020 in Life Quest Nursing Center, Milford Township. He is the husband of Ruth Vokoun Harris. Born in Narberth, PA he was the son of the late William McDougall Harris and of the late Mary (Richardson) Dunlap. Kent graduated from Maranatha Baptist Bible College with his Master of Divinity. His last employment was as a Quality Control Inspector for Stein Seal in Franconia for 11 years, before retiring. Kent was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Sellersville. In addition to his wife Ruth, he is survived by a son Matthew K. and wife Kate of Pottstown. Three brothers; Bruce and his wife Reda of Hillsboro, KY, Glenn and his wife Linda of Pottstown, and Ross and his wife Patricia of Lansdale. Five grandchildren; Stephen Michael Harris, Ezra June Harris, Harlo Locke Harris, Hawthorne Jude Harris and Huxley Wit Harris. Predeceased by a daughter Aminta Louise Harris. Services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Baptist Church 754 E. Rockhill Rd. Sellersville, PA 18960. A visitation period will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made directly to the family to help defray the funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020
